Long Island Woman Surrenders in Connection With Fatal Shove of Elderly Voice Coach Barbara Maier Gustern

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:47 PM PDT, March 22, 2022

Lauren Pazienza is accused of violently shoving Barbara Gustern in an unprovoked attack earlier this month. Gustern died four days later.

A 26-year-old Long Island woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a beloved Broadway vocal coach.

Lauren Pazienza is accused of violently shoving 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground earlier this month in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. Cops say the attack was unprovoked. Gustern died of head trauma four days later.

Police released a wanted poster that included an image of the suspect taken from surveillance footage. After the image was plastered all over the city and circulated online, Pazienza, an event planner, turned herself into police. She was accompanied by her lawyer.

Pazienza grew up in Long Island and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and was engaged to be married to her high school sweetheart. She worked in communications at a high-end furniture store on Madison Avenue.

Gustern was a well-respected voice coach who once worked with Blondie’s Debbie Harry and the cast of the 2019 "Oklahoma!" revival. 

A.J. Gustern, her grandson, held her hand during her final moments.

“My initial reaction this morning was one of rage. One less person doing that on the street is good,” A.J. said.

A funeral for Barbara Gustern will be held Saturday.

Related Stories

Who Killed Barbara Maier Gustern? Police Search for Woman They Say Pushed Legendary Vocal Coach to Her Death
Maryland Police Officer Pushes Middle School Student Out of Path of Oncoming Car
Witness Who Saw Woman Pushed Onto Times Square Subway Tracks Said Moment Was 'Surreal'
Cops Shove 73-Year-Old Lady With Dementia to the Ground, Break Her Arm: LawsuitNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Promising College Athlete Fatally Shot While Allegedly Trying to Break Up a Fight During Party, Police Say
Promising College Athlete Fatally Shot While Allegedly Trying to Break Up a Fight During Party, Police Say
1

Promising College Athlete Fatally Shot While Allegedly Trying to Break Up a Fight During Party, Police Say

Crime
Long Island Woman Surrenders in Connection With Fatal Shove of Elderly Voice Coach Barbara Maier Gustern
Long Island Woman Surrenders in Connection With Fatal Shove of Elderly Voice Coach Barbara Maier Gustern
2

Long Island Woman Surrenders in Connection With Fatal Shove of Elderly Voice Coach Barbara Maier Gustern

Crime
US College Roommates From Ukraine and Russia Support the Resistance and Each Other as Horrors Unfold at Home
US College Roommates From Ukraine and Russia Support the Resistance and Each Other as Horrors Unfold at Home
3

US College Roommates From Ukraine and Russia Support the Resistance and Each Other as Horrors Unfold at Home

Human Interest
Horse Falls Into Swimming Pool, Gets Rescued by New York Police
Horse Falls Into Swimming Pool, Gets Rescued by New York Police
4

Horse Falls Into Swimming Pool, Gets Rescued by New York Police

Animals
Man Won't Be Charged After Fatally Shooting Drowning Jet Skier He Had Tried to Save, Police Say
Man Won't Be Charged After Fatally Shooting Drowning Jet Skier He Had Tried to Save, Police Say
5

Man Won't Be Charged After Fatally Shooting Drowning Jet Skier He Had Tried to Save, Police Say

Human Interest