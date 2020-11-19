Lori Loughlin Emotional on 1st Night in Prison, Says Report

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli on Thursday reported to prison to begin his five-month sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal, along with his wife, "Full House" actress, Lori Loughlin, who started her sentence last month, according to reports. The 56-year-old actress was reportedly teary-eyed on the first night of her two-month stint in jail, a source told People Magazine.

"She has not had any specific problems," a source close to the actress told People Magazine. "No one has tried any s*** with her. No one is bullying her. The guards aren’t treating her any differently than other inmates."

She was placed behind bars on Oct. 30 to serve time at FCI-Dublin in Northern California.

“She was a little weepy on her first night there," the source says. "But she pulled herself together quickly. Now she’s resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high.

According to the criminal complaint, Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 and falsified photos of their daughters who were depicted as crew athletes to get them into the University of Southern California.

Both parents each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli, 57, also pleaded guilty to an additional count of honest services wire fraud and mail fraud.

After the couple's plea, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison and two years of supervised release, plus 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine.

Her husband, who was reportedly a more "active participant" in the scheme, was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service.



