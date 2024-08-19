Man Who Allegedly Tried to Abduct Teen Is Arrested After Woman Says She Stopped Him From Taking Her Niece, 7

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:02 PM PDT, August 19, 2024

"It was literally my worst nightmare and it keeps playing out in my head over and over and over again," the aunt of the 7-year-old girl tells Inside Edition.

A man was arrested after allegedly trying to force two girls into his car in incidents that were an hour apart.

Police said a man grabbed a 7-year-old girl off her bike and carried her to his car and threw her in.

The girl's aunt raced after the suspect and wrestled him through the driver-side window of his car as he tried to drive away with the girl.

Good Samaritan Scott Van Luven saw the abduction and pulled in front of the car to block the accused kidnapper from getting away. Van Luven hauled the suspect out of the car until police arrived.

"He was just like an angel," the young girl's aunt, Alecia Awejkoski, tells Inside Edition.

Awejkoski was injured in the struggle.

"It was literally my worst nightmare and it keeps playing out in my head over and over and over again," Awejkoski says. "That's (all) I could think about, was getting her out of that car."

Van Luven spoke with Inside Edition.

"I honestly don't even want to know what could have happened. He could have gotten away very easily," Van Luven says.

The 23-year-old suspect was identified as Endi Bala.

Court records show Bala has a long history of prior arrests. An hour before allegedly grabbing the 7-year-old, police say Bala tried to grab a 15-year-old girl.

That kidnap was also foiled by a good Samaritan.

Bala, who has pleaded not guilty, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

