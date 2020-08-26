Melania Trump Delivers Her Longest Speech as First Lady From Newly Renovated Rose Garden

Melania Trump delivered her longest speech as first lady during the Republican National Convention. She gave the speech from the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

"I know people are suffering ... I want you to know you are not alone," Melania Trump told the crowd, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the 70 VIP guests in attendance weren't spaced apart by much and no one appeared to be wearing face masks. Inside Edition also learned that not all of the guests were tested for the coronavirus—only the ones in the front row near the president.

After the speech, many of the guests stuck around, mingling and hugging each other. Kellyanne Conway was seen posing for pictures.

Melania's 26-minute speech is being praised, but she also faces a looming crisis—the publication of a new book written by a once-trusted confidant.

"Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First lady," is set to be released next week.

According to one report, the author, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, secretly recorded Melania "making disparaging remarks" about the president and his daughter Ivanka, who she supposedly calls a "snake."

Her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham denied the reports on MSNBC.

"Of course, no, I have never heard Mrs. Trump say anything disparaging about the family," Grisham said.

The final night of the convention is Thursday. Trump is set to officially accept the Republican nomination while speaking from the White House.

