Missing Kansas Mom Marilane Carter's Remains Likely Found: Police

Police in Arkansas are working to identify remains found in a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by Marilane Carter, a 36-year-old mother of three who has been missing for more than two weeks.

A woman's body was found in a vehicle registered to Carter and her husband, Adam Carter, near the Mississippi River in West Memphis, WDAF reported, citing the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office. A family member was actually the first to discover the vehicle, which also had a credit card in Carter's name inside, the station reported.

Police are now working to identify the remains found in the vehicle, which was parked inside a large shipping container in a field, according to WDAF.

If the remains are Carter's, it is a heartbreaking end to a weeks-long, multi-state search. Carter left her home in Overland Park, Kansas to drive to Birmingham, Alabama to see her family and seek mental health treatment after, authorities say, she had made "concerning statements to her family.”

Surveillance footage shows Carter, who left her hometown on Aug. 1 at 8 p.m., check into a hotel in West Plains, Missouri around 3 a.m. Family members said she stayed only a few hours, then hit the road again and drove near West Memphis, Arkansas. Surveillance footage from a gas station in West Memphis shows her there on Aug. 2, and the last known signal from her cellphone also pinged around there.

