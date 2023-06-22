A Texas mother of six told her eldest child she was running an errand at Walmart and hasn't been seen since. That was 10 days ago, and her family is sick with worry.

Almost as worrisome is why male clothing was later found inside the woman's abandoned car, along with a pack of cigarettes. Jennifer Gonzalez doesn't smoke, her mother says.

The 30-year-old mother left her Pasadena home at 11 p.m. on June 13, telling her 14-year-son she was headed to Walmart.

“She told her kids that she was going to the store to run an errand,” but “she was well dressed & had makeup on,” her mother, Aurora Gonzalez, wrote in a Facebook post. “We have had no contact with her and are worried sick.”

Also troubling, Aurora Gonzalez said, is why her daughter would leave for Walmart at 11 p.m., which is the store's closing time.

Surveillance footage captured her vehicle being driven in the Houston area before a tow truck discovered the SUV abandoned on June 16, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The windows were rolled down and the car was out of gas, authorities said.

Inside was a man's shirt and a cigarette pack, but there was no sign of foul play, police said.

Jennifer Gonzalez would never leave her children, who range in age from 1 to 14, her mother said.

"I would love to have my daughter back & make sure she is OK," Aurora Gonzalez wrote in her Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasadena Police at 713-477-1221.