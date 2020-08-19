Missing Welch Girls: Search Fails to Find Remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible

A search for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible at the site of an old root cellar yielded nothing on Tuesday, frustrating investigators in Oklahoma who are hoping to bring closure to the girls' families 20 years after they went missing.

The 16-year-old girls were last seen on Dec. 29, 1999. On Dec. 30, police say Ronnie Dean Busick, Warren Philip “Phil” Welch II and David A. Pennington went to the Freeman house and killed Ashley's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, before burning their mobile home. Lauria was sleeping over Ashley's house that night, and the girls were never seen again. Investigators believe they were killed shortly after they were last seen, but their remains have never been found.

On Tuesday, Lauria's mother reacted to the news of yet another fruitless search.

“To me, because of 20 years of up and down, up and down, you don’t get all your hopes up because you’ve put all your faith that today’s the day because, as it turned out, it's not here," Lorene Bible told KTUL in Tulsa.

Investigators focused their latest search on the old root cellar in Picher after being led there by Busick, the only known living person connected to the case, who in July pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of accessory to murder. If Busick helps investigators locate the girls' bodies before Aug. 31, his sentence could be reduced.

"I feel fairly confident that [Busick] is going to tell us what he basically can, because it is in his best interest," Ottawa County district attorney investigator Gary Stansill said during a press conference Tuesday. "If the girls are recovered for anything that he gives us, his sentence will be reduced. So I believe he is trying, to what degree, I don't know."

After failing to find the girls' remains in the root cellar, investigators are next planning to search three mine shafts.

The case has garnered renewed media interest because of the Aug. 31 deadline, but investigators emphasized that even if the girls' remains aren't found before then, they will not stop looking.

"We're still going to be doing our search efforts, we still want to recover these girls, so even though there might not be a bunch of media after the 31st, after his sentencing date, please do not let the calls end," Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Tammy Ferrari said during the press conference. "We are still going to be doing our search efforts, so please don't forget about the girls."

