A Missouri mother drained a pond to find the remains of her son who was murdered seven years ago.

Connie Goodwin rented a sump pump earlier this month to dredge and drain the pond in hopes of finding the remains of her son, Edward, who was murdered in what cops said was a drug deal gone wrong, the New York Post reported.

Two of Edward's former friends tied cinder blocks to the 32-year-old’s body and threw it into the water in 2015, authorities said. The people responsible for his death, Eldred Smith and Ricky Hurt, pleaded guilty in 2021 and are currently serving time for his murder.

In 2017, two years after Edward’s death, some of his remains were recovered by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department in that unnamed pond after they drained most of the water, People reported.

Authorities said at the time that the 40% of Edward's remains recovered was enough to use as evidence against Smith and Hurt.

However, Connie didn’t believe she had closure and wanted the rest of her son, according to People.

"They promised they were going to go back, even in the newspaper they said they were going to go back, but they never did," Connie told People. "I called them about every other day trying to find out when they were going to do it."

In 2021, authorities returned to the pond to try to find more of Edward’s remains but told People they didn’t have the proper equipment to drain the muddy water.

And so Connie went searching for her sons remains herself. Connie’s grandson, Gage, whose father was Edward, helped in the search for the remains, People reported.

On Sept. 19, Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, who aided in Connie's search, confirmed to KFVS12 that the rest of Edward Goodwin’s remains were recovered from a pond off of County Road 572.

Related Stories