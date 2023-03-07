A naked woman in Virginia was arrested for breaking and entering after she allegedly broke into a person’s home and attached the homeowner with a frying pan, according to authorities.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Austinsville on Feb. 26 and found Paula Michelle Locklear, 35, with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a press release they posted on Facebook.

During the course of the investigation, deputies determined that the shooting was the result of a breaking and entering, cops said.

“The homeowner, who heard a noise at the rear area of the home, went to the kitchen and observed an unclothed female, who was unknown to the homeowner, coming into the rear door at which time [she] began hitting the homeowner with a cast iron fry pan in the head,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in the press release.

The victim, who has not been named, was able to get Locklear out of his house and lock his door, however, cops say Locklear then allegedly went on the home’s back porch and “began turning all the electrical breakers off to the home and started beating on the kitchen window,” the sheriff’s office said.

Locklear allegedly yelled at the victim to “get out of her house or she was going to kill him,” and began beating on the victim’s door, cops said.

While she was beating on the door, cops said that is when the homeowner discharged a firearm and shot Locklear in the leg, according to authorities.

Locklear was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering while armed; assault and battery; and property damage.

She is being held without bond pending her arraignment in the Carroll County General District Court.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Carroll County General District Court and said Locklear has a court appointed attorney and has not entered a plea. Her trial date is set for April 11.

The homeowner is not facing any charges after the Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney Roger Brooks determined that he was acting in self-defense, according to New York Post.

