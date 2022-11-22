Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, filed for a temporary restraining order against a man who she says has stalked her.

Bryant, 19, alleges in court documents that Dwayne Kemp, 32, has stalked her both in person and online, according to reports.

Court documents show that Bryant said Kemp has left her fearing for her life, according to TMZ.

“I do not feel safe,” she told the court, according to the New York Post.

According to TMZ, Bryant alleges that Kemp has a delusion about their romantic relationship, but said that she has never met Kemp.

Court documents say that Bryant accused Kemp of messaging her on social media since December 2020, “as if we had a romantic relationship, or as if he wanted to initiate such a relationship,” according to Fox.

These court documents allege that Kemp sent Bryant a series of unsolicited messages, including one picture of her late father with the rest of the family, per the outlets.

“Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe,'” Kemp wrote in the alleged message, according to the reports.

According to the New York Post, Bryant said she received another message from him in October 2022 that read, “I Love You And I’m Sorry. Can We Talk And Makeup So We Can Be Friends Again..?”

Court documents allege that Kemp tried to find Bryant at her sorority house at the University of Southern California.

According to the outlet, the court documents allege that Kemp “has been arrested for misdemeanors involving a firearm,” and has been arrested on at least four occasions.

The judge has not yet ruled on the application for the restraining order. Per the reports, if granted, Kemp would be ordered to remain a minimum of 200 yards away from her, as well as from her residence, her workplace, her sorority house, and her vehicle.

Related Stories