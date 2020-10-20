North Carolina Man Arrested for Allegedly Keeping Child Sex Slave, Police Say

A North Carolina man was arrested earlier this month allegedly keeping a child captive as a sex slave, according to police. Anthony Nealy, 31, was arrested Oct. 9 in Kings Mountain, ending what authorities allege was years of abuse inflicted upon a child.

According to arrest warrants obtained by FOX46, the abuse began in January of 2015 and went on until last month. A neighbor close with the family of the victim says the abuse was investigated when the child, who is under 12 years old, told a school counselor, FOX46 reports.

Nealy has been living with family since the investigation began, according to a report.

“We’d see them walk up and down the road to go to school and that’s about it. They’ve got toys outside and everything in the backyard. They’ve got bikes and all kinds of stuff out there but you don’t never see them come outside any day of the week,” one neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 46.

Nealy is charged with sexual servitude with a child victim, child abuse including a sexual act, rape of a child by an adult, statutory sex offense with child by an adult and human trafficking with a child victim.

Nealy is currently in the Cleveland County jail on $500,000 bond. Nealy has not entered plea and is due back in court on Oct. 29, officials said. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Nealy's attorney for comment and have not heard back.

