Parents of Toddler Who Accidentally Ordered $1,800 Worth of Items From Walmart Unbox His Purchases

By IE Staff
First Published: 9:06 AM PST, February 15, 2022

Ayaansh Kumar, who is almost 2, got ahold of his mom's phone, which had several items stored in a shopping cart. Then he went shopping.

A variety of chairs were just some of the items accidentally ordered from Walmart by one shopping-loving toddler. 

The massive shipment worth nearly $2,000 was sent to his parents' home in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, last month. 

Ayaansh Kumar, who is almost 2 years old, got ahold of his mom's phone, which had several items stored in a shopping cart. 

"Somehow he managed to place an order, and somehow he selected all the items, and then was able to complete the transactions," his father, Pramod Kumar, explained.

After piling up in their foyer, the parents decided to finally open the boxes to see what showed up by mistake at their front door. 

The family plans to hold on to a few things, including a yellow accent chair. But they plan on returning many of the remaining items.

