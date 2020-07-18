Personal Assistant of Slain Tech CEO Fahim Saleh Arrested in His Killing

The personal assistant of a tech millionaire found beheaded and dismembered in his New York apartment earlier this week has been arrested in connection with the murder, according to reports. Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, is expected to be charged with second degree murder and other crimes, according to The New York Times.

Fahim Saleh, 33, a venture capitalist and the CEO of Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing company based in Nigeria, was found dead in his apartment on the Lower East Side Street Tuesday. His sister went to check on him after not hearing from him and found his body.

Police reportedly believe the motive for the killing was that Saleh had allegedly found his assistant had stolen tens of thousands of dollars from him.

Saleh didn’t report him, but set up a payment plan for Haspil to return the money, according to authorities. Police believe Saleh used a taser and then stabbed his boss to death, The Times reported.

Police also reportedly believe Saleh was killed Monday and his body wasn’t found until the next day. Haspil allegedly used Saleh’s credit card to buy cleaning supplies and sanitize the apartment. Police believe he returned Tuesday to clean up when he was interrupted by Saleh's sister coming to check on him.

Earlier reports said a suspect dressed in a "ninja-like" black outfit fled the scene via a staircase as Saleh's sister rode up in the elevator to his apartment after not hearing from her brother. His sister had gained entry via the building's virtual doorman, which may have alerted the suspect of her arrival, causing him to flee, the New York Daily News reported.

Saleh died from multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the New York City medical examiner.

Earlier this week, his family released a statement remembering Saleh.

“Fahim found success at an early age and built on it year after year, while remaining grounded and committed to helping others,” Saleh’s family said in a statement.

“No matter what he did, he did it while thinking of the greater good and his family. His parents and his sisters were his light and he was theirs," the family said. "There are no words or actions to provide any of us comfort except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon our loved one."

