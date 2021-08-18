Police Respond to Potential Home Invasion to Find That Cockroach Tripped Motion Sensor

Police responding to a potential home invasion were surprised to find that it was not a human, but a cockroach that had tripped a motion sensor that prompted the homeowner to call 911.

With guns drawn, cops in body armor were seen arriving at the home, bracing for the worst as they raided the house. They searched everywhere, but found nothing.

Then, one officer spots the intruder — but it’s certainly not what they had feared.

“There was a bug on your camera,” an officer tells the homeowner, who was at work, via the Ring camera.

There was nothing else to do but have a good laugh.

“Ok, so here's what we need to do. I need y'all to burn the f****** house down,” the homeowner said after they told her it was a roach.

Inside Edition spoke to the homeowner, Jordan Moreton, who actually works as a 911 dispatcher.

“Once I found out what it was, I was embarrassed,” Moreton said.

“I can see a bug within a close proximity of me and my soul leaves the country,” she added.

Moreton thanked the officers for helping her feel safe and “able to come home the next morning.”

