If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then sexy is in the eye of Google search engines.

A new study conducted by cosmetic-surgery specialists at a UK-based company called Longevita says that Prince William is the world's "sexiest" bald man, purely based on how many times internet users have called the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge member "sexy," according to a report from the Sun.

Apparently, William has been called "sexy" nearly 17.6 million times across blogs and social media posts as identified by Google.

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have made headlines in recent weeks after an explosive Oprah interview with his brother, Prince Harry and wife, Meghan Markle. The pair revealed some shocking remarks about racist conversations that took place within Buckingham Palace.

Boxing icon Mike Tyson, 54, came in second place, with just half of that number and actor Jason Statham, 53, came in a close third with 7.4 million results.

The rest of the top-ten sexiest bald men are listed in this order: Popstar sensation Pitbull, otherwise known as "Mister Worldwide" with 5.4 million, athletes Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Unfortunately, Vladimir Putin didn't make the ranks, garnering just 2.2 million results.

"There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on," a spokesperson for Longevita told the Sun.

Twitter users have spoken out about the results of the study, serving as spokespeople for the underrated bald men of the world.

Many users have used their social media platforms to advocate for actor Stanley Tucci, reflecting on the time he once live-streamed a cocktail tutorial that eased everyone's pandemic pains.

"How dare we all watch Stanley Tucci make cocktails for the last year and not name him sexiest bald man," wrote on user.

