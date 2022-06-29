R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Racketeering, Sex Trafficking of Girls

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York federal court. The 55-year-old singer was convicted of all nine counts on the verdict sheet last September after a six-week trial.

The racketeering charge was predicated on criminal acts that included sexual exploitation of children, forced labor and violations of the Mann Act — a federal law that criminalizes transporting people between states to facilitate sex crimes, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Kelly faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and up to life in prison.

Before the sentencing, several of his young victims gave impact statements to the court.

“You used your fame and power to groom and coach underage boys and girls for your own sexual gratification,” one woman said.

Attorney Gloria Allred represents several of the victims.

"No one can undo the harm that has been done to these victims. But at least it's time for Mr. Kelly to be accountable," Allred said.

R. Kelly’s attorney says this is not the end of the road.

"We are really looking forward to the appeal, that's what I can say. We believe that we have excellent arguments on appeal, and that the court of appeals will ultimately determine that this case was overcharged," she said.

Inside Edition also spoke to Asanta McGee, who briefly lived with Kelly before she ran away. She says healing has been a slow process.

“I walk into an establishment, if I hear his voice, I don't run like I used to. I don't tense up the way I used to. So, I'm healing slowly but surely," McGee said.

Kelly also faces a federal trial on child pornography charges in Chicago, along with state sex offense charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Related Stories