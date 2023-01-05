Rapper and musician Theophilus London has been found safe in Los Angeles, his family announced, after he had been reported missing and was last seen months ago on Skid Row.

London, 35, was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department last week by his family, who traveled to the city to search for their son after not hearing from him since July. Investigators learned that London was last seen in October in downtown's Skid Row, police said.

"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all. ❤️❤️🙏🏾" his cousin, Mikhail Noel, wrote on Instagram late Wednesday night.

London is a notable rapper and musician who has worked with artists including Kanye West and Tame Impala.

"We have found Theo," his cousin wrote on Instagram. "He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!!"

The rapper's father, Larry London, told KNBC-TV his son had been found walking in West Los Angeles by friends who were searching for him.

They took London home, and he will soon be heading to relatives in New York, the elder London said.

“Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother’s funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together,” Larry London said. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music.”

London was born in the dual-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, and was raised in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

His debut album, "Timez Are Weird These Days," was released in 2011.

Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, appeared on London's 2014 song "Can't Stop." In 2015, London provided vocals to Ye's hit, "All Day," to which Paul McCartney also contributed.

Two years ago, London released "Bebey," considered his strongest album to date. It featured Raekwon, a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan and Tame Impala, who produced two tracks.

London's family did not provide about where he was or what he was doing during the time he was missing.

