Rudy Guiliani spoke out against an allegation made by former White House aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, who says Guiliani groped her backstage during the January 6th "Stop The Steal" rally.

Hutchinson revealed in her new book “Enough” that while she was in the backstage tent, Guiliani approached her.

“His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt. I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” Hutchinson wrote in her book.

Guiliani said that the allegation was “absolutely false, totally absurd.”

“I'm gonna grope somebody? With a hundred people,” Guiliani said. “First of all, I'm not gonna grope somebody at all, and number two, in front of like a hundred people?”

Hutchinson's former White House colleague Alyssa Farah Griffin says she believes her.

“I remember about two years ago her alluding to something, and I don’t want to misrepresent the words either, that he was ‘creepy’ or ‘handsy’ with me,” Griffin says.

Former Donald Trump press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, resigned the day after the Capitol riots. She spoke about how sexual harassment wasn’t taken seriously at the White House.

“I never saw that kind of behavior from Rudy Giuliani, or anyone else in the White House but it doesn't surprise me at all,” Grisham says.

While Guiliani fights allegations of inappropriate behavior, Trump raised eyebrows over an encounter he had in a bar in Iowa when a blonde woman asked the former president to sign her tank top, and he agreed.

After signing her top, Trump then took her arm and signed that as well.

Also getting some attention for his recent actions is President Biden, after having a few “senior moments” while at the United Nations on Wednesday.

President Biden was seen almost knocking over the Brazilian flag as he made his way to the stage and at the end of the event, he left the stage without shaking hands with the Brazilian president.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s request to appear virtually for his gun charge arraignment was denied by a federal judge and he has been ordered to appear in person on October 3. His attorneys say that he will plead not guilty.