Sam Adams Offers Beer Money to Anyone Who Shares Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

Offbeat
Samuel Adams shared a new ad that encourages their drinkers to get vaccinated.
(Samuel Adams)
By Johanna Li
Updated: 6:33 AM PDT, April 09, 2021

The beer company will send $7 to cover a bar tab to anyone who shares a photo proof of vaccination with their hashtag, #ShotForSam.

Want a free beer? Samuel Adams is offering a cold one to anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Their motto is simple: “Get a shot. We’ll buy your Sam.”

But, according to the website, the underlying message digs a little deeper. The beer company says they hope to encourage Americans to speed up the country’s reopening process in order to “get back to supporting the bars and restaurants they love.”

Samuel Adams also hopes the move will “help combat skepticism among drinkers with humor,” the company said.

But unlike other companies who have offered freebies in exchange for proof of vaccination, the free beer promotion won’t last long. They’re offering a $7 refund via Cash App for the first 10,000 to “share evidence of their vaccination on social media” between April 12 and May 15.

They’re also reminding those who participate not to share identifying information on their vaccine card – instead, people should share vaccination stickers or photos of a bandaged arm to prove they got the shot.

Then, include the hashtag #ShotForSam when posting on Twitter or Instagram in order to be considered for the beer money. Anyone who participates should expect a direct message for further instructions.

For those looking for a different kind of health incentive, Molson Coors also announced that it will give away a free 12-pack of their first organic beer, Coors Pure, to anyone who can run a course in the shape of a beer can. All participants have to do is track a run on any running app, submit a screenshot to beerrun@coorspure.com and receive a rebate.

