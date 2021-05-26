San Jose Shooting: Multiple People Dead, Injured in Shooting at Rail Yard

Eight people were killed and multiple people were injured when a Valley Transportation Authority employee went on a deadly shooting rampage on Wednesday at the San Jose, California transit facility, authorities said.

The shooter was identified by law enforcement officials as Samuel Cassidy, 57, NBC Bay Area reported. He was found dead after opening fire around 6:34 a.m. local time at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard, located at 101 W. Younger Ave.

Explosive devices were also found inside the building, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deputy Russell Davis during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“It is an ongoing and active investigation,” Davis said. “We are still trying to find out what transpired and what happened at this point.”

City, county, and federal agencies, including the FBI, District Attorney's office, and Homeland Security were all assisting in the investigation, Davis said.

“We want to ensure public safety that is our number one priority right now,” Davis said.

A reunification center at the Isaac Newton Auditorium was set up for any employees or family members looking for information.

The area where the shooting took place was cordoned off by law enforcement as the bomb squad and multiple agencies searched the area.

During the briefing, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said it is “undetermined at this point if the suspect killed himself or if he was killed by a deputy.”

Smith said that the San Jose Police Department and their team entered the building when the shots were still being fired.

“My heart goes out to the family and to the victims. I am just so sorry. It is a very tragic situation,” Smith said.

She continued, “We have very brave officers and deputies.”

Employees of the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) were among the casualties.

The site is a maintenance yard that includes storage for trains and is located less than a block from the County Sheriff’s office, the Chronicle reported.

Flags flew at half-mast today to honor those who were killed.

During the news conference, Glenn Hendricks, president of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority expressed his sympathy.

“Our thoughts and our love to go or VTA family to the employees who were at the yard and everyone else who is a VTA employee and their family members," he said.

He said light rail service will stop at noon today and a bus bridge will be available to continue to provide service to the county residents.

“I just want to want to say how proud I am of our VTA family. The stress that they are going through the friends and family that they know it has just been a terrible event for them," he said.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said it was a “very dark moment for our city and for our community.”

“These are and were essential workers,” Liccardo said. “These VTA employees helped us get through this horrific pandemic. They were showing up every day to operate light rail and buses to ensure that people could still continue to go about their lives and they were taking their risks with their own lives in doing so.”

He also commended the swift response of the police, sheriff, and deputies that were on the scene and the crew of counselors already hard at work for those suffering from trauma.

“We already see people pulling together during this very tough time," Liccardo said. “And we will continue to support and work together.”

Two house fires took place in the area before the shooting occurred. Davis said they were being investigated to see if they were connected to the tragedy.

This is a developing story. Click here for the latest.

