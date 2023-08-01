Dramatic video shows two men onboard a boat in Lake Michigan that is totally engulfed in flames.

The men jump overboard just seconds before the vessel explodes.

Good Samaritans Nathan and Reno Greenwood were idling nearby, shouting at the men to abandon ship.

"It's too late! Get off the boat!" shouts Noah Greenwood.

"Get off the boat!" echoes his wife, Reno.

The men appear to hesitate for a moment, and then they jump.

As they hit the water, a resounding boom is heard and the boat explodes.

"They pretty much are completely engulfed in flames, so I knew that they were going to need to get off that boat," Noah Greenwood told Inside Edition. "Three, four seconds later, that explosion does occur."

The men were not hurt, though their burned wreckage of a boat sunk to the bottom of the lake.

"They would have died on board had they not jumped off," said Noah Greenwood.