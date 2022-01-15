Dollar Tree announced in November of 2021 that for the first time in 35 years, they would be raising their prices from $1 to $1.25.

They noted that the decision was permanent and it was to "enhance the company's ability to materially expand its offerings, introduce new products and sizes, and provide families with more of their daily essentials."

Now that the prices have been changed, some customers are protesting or are negatively reacting to the chain store, according to CNN.

YouTube star Josh Prey recently posted a video talking about the prices and how they were "out of control."

"I ain't ever thought about Dollar Tree as a Target or a Walmart or an expensive brand," he said. "When I go into Dollar Tree, I know what I'm getting."

"Dollar Tree just came out and said they are raising their prices to a $1.25. Everything in the store. Most of everything in the store gon' cost a $1.25 because it allows them to offer an arrange (an array) of items at $1.25."

"I don't want expensive a— items, okay?" he notes. "Imma stay out yo store now. I don't want an array of items. I don't want options."

Other influencers have been vocal online about not agreeing with the price hike, CNN wrote.

Leniza Costa, a beauty influencer known for always going to the Dollar Store, says she will start purchasing $1 items at Walmart now.

"I wish they wouldn't have done that because most of their shoppers are people who are not getting paid a lot of money," she said. "This is the worst time to increase the price when everything else is so much."

YouTuber The Scent Maven also posted a video about Dollar Tree and claimed that she heard one employee tell another employee that they are tired of customers asking when they are changing the store's name to the $1.25 Tree.

"We all, in the Dollar Tree community, hoped it wouldn't happen," she said.

There is no tangible data yet to determine if the price change has affected the store in any way, CNN said. Upcoming quarterly results will supply that.

So far, over 2,000 of the 8,700 stores around the U.S. have raised their prices.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Dollar Tree for a statement.

