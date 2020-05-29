Some Americans May be Mistaking Stimulus Payments Sent in Plain Envelope for Junk Mail

Some Americans may accidentally be throwing away their stimulus payments because the envelopes resemble junk mail. Last week, the Treasury Department and the IRS made an announcement that the envelopes the stimulus payments come in could be confused.

Nearly 4 million people, who did not have bank account information on file, are still awaiting their stimulus payments, which are set to come in the form of prepaid debit cards.The envelopes, however, don't have any federal identifiers and simply say "Money Network Cardholder Services."

The money, which could total up $3,400 for some families, has been lost to the trash for some, with people saying the envelope looks too much like mail from credit card companies, according to reports.

"I almost threw mine out with the junk mail: The return address was 'Money Network Cardholder Services,' no indication it's from the govt/U.S. Treasury. Inside that envelope? A debit card from the govt with $2,400 on it," Politico editor Zack Stanton wrote on Twitter.

The IRS said on their website that the envelope will have a Visa logo and is issued by MetaBank. A letter inside will also make the recipient aware that it's a stimulus payment.Once activated, the cards can be used like regular debit cards.

