Stumbling Los Angeles Driver Walks Off Crash Scene Without Being Detained, Video Shows

A driver who can be seen stumbling around after slamming into three cars in Los Angeles, California was allowed to stagger off as if nothing happened. The incident was captured on video by a shocked onlooker.

"He could barely stand up, he was stumbling around. We have videos of him actually falling over in front of the police," Katie Wicker told Inside Edition.

When police arrived on the scene, several bystanders thought they'd take the man who seemed heavily intoxicated into custody, or at least have him take a breathalyzer.

Instead, police appeared to let him stroll off - with his car keys in hand - even though he could barely stay upright.

Wicker said the man said he was "related to important people" and "seemed to know he was going to walk away that day."

A woman whose car was damaged said she was able to find the stumbling man through her insurance company. The Los Angeles Police Department said they are investigating the incident.

