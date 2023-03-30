Jeremy Goodale, one of two teenagers charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher, will testify against his co-defendant, the prosecutor in the case announced Wednesday.

Goodale has agreed to testify against Willard Miller during Miller's upcoming trial, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said during a court hearing Wednesday, CBS News reported.

Goodale and Miller, both 17, are each charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 2, 2021 death of Nohema Graber, 66, their Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School.

The teens allegedly beat Graber to death with a baseball bat. Her body was found the next day under a tarp.

In November 2022, prosecutors said the teenagers killed Graber because of frustration over a bad grade, according to court documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital at that time.

Miller is scheduled for trial in April and Goodale in May.

Goodale and Miller have both pleaded not guilty to the charges they face.

It is unclear if Goodale has reached a plea deal in exchange for the testimony.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, Moulding said that “Goodale has turned state’s evidence and is listed as a witness against Miller,” according to the New York Post.

In Iowa, the penalty for a first-degree murder conviction is life in prison. Iowa Supreme Court rulings require juveniles convicted of even the most serious crimes to be given a chance for parole.

“The poor grade is believed to be the motive behind the murder of Graber which directly connects Miller,” the court document filed by the Jefferson county attorney, Chauncey Moulding, and assistant Iowa attorney general, Scott Brown, said last November.

Miller initially denied any involvement in Graber’s disappearance but “later stated he had knowledge of everything but did not participate,"according to the court document obtained by Inside Edition in 2022.

Miller told police that the real killers were a “roving group of masked kids” and they forced him to provide his wheelbarrow to help move her body and to drive her van from the park, the court document obtained by Inside Edition in 2022 alleges.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Miller’s attorney, Christine Branstad, for comment but has not heard back.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Goodale’s attorney, public defender Allen Cook, for comment but has not heard back.

