It is estimated that 43.8 million people will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend. The American Automobile Association predicts it will be the busiest travel weekend in nearly two decades. Inside Edition has some tips if you are one of the many people traveling.

“This is going to be the most traveled weekend since 2005,” travel expert Pauline Frommer tells Inside Edition. “If you’re driving, there are going to be the most cars on the road ever, so don’t drive between noon and 7 p.m."

Ron and Jayne Karnick and their two young sons plan on starting their travel to the Jersey shore at 8 p.m. at the earliest in hopes of avoiding traffic.

“We like to leave that late, cause if we can kind of get the kids to fall asleep... we don't have to worry about all the, ‘Are we there yet,’ ‘How much longer is it going to take us,’” Jayne tells Inside Edition.

Before hitting the road, another tip is to download apps like Gas Buddy to look for the best deals at gas stations along the way.

Experts say the only time you should pull into a rest stop is for necessary bathroom breaks. Prices at highway fast food restaurants have gone up 30% in the last five years. Packing food would help save some money.

If you’re traveling with children, packing the kids’ favorite snacks could help deal with potential tantrums on the road.

It would also be best to check and make sure your tires have air in them, Frommer says.

“It's a really good idea to do a full tune-up of your car before you hit the road for a road trip,” Frommer says.

At the very least, check your tire pressure and oil.

For those traveling by plane, expect to experience delays if you are flying in the afternoon or evening.

“Do everything you can. Get in the right line, but then get on your phone. Go on to social media. If you shame the airlines about problems, you may get help sooner,” Frommer says.

Lastly, look up hotels along your route in case you get stranded.

One factor fueling the surge in travel is airfares are down 6% and car rentals are down 10% over the last year. However, gas is about six cents per gallon more.