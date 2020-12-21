Tips for Smart Holiday Shopping

The holidays are here and with them, comes the joy of gift-giving and receiving. As you set out to find the perfect presents for your loved ones, keep in mind there are bargains out there you won't want to miss!

Inside Edition teamed up with RetailMeNot and its shopping expert, Sara Skirboll, to find out all of the smartest holiday shopping tips. First and foremost, Skirboll says, before you start shopping, visit RetailMeNot.com or download the free app. She says it's a great way to feel confident that you're saving money on all of your gifts.

1. Prepare before you shop.

With many of us doing all of our holiday shopping online, make sure you install a browser extension like Deal Finder, which automatically applies coupons and cash back offers at checkout, Skirboll says.

2. Cash back is key.

If you’re not taking advantage of cash back offers, make sure to do so right away! Skirboll says RetailMeNot has some of the best cash back offers on everything like electronics, apparel and beauty gifts! For example, Land’s End has 20% cash back, ELF Cosmetics has 15% cash back and Madewell has 15% cash back!

3. Research your technology purchases.

Skirboll says PCMag is her favorite site to search for anything from computers to smart home devices. She says their experts deliver objective reviews of the latest products and services.

