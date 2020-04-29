Today's Coronavirus News Roundup: Airlines Adapt, New Possible Symptoms and Treatments Explored and More

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the coronavirus, is at the forefront of everyone's mind. Here's the latest about the crisis in today's coronavirus news roundup by InsideEdition.com:

As of today, there are 1.04 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Around 118,000 people have recovered, while 59,388 have died from the virus.

There are more than 3.14 million cases worldwide. A total of 219,000 people have died from the virus, while more than 949,000 have recovered.

President Trump said Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leader of the White House coronavirus task force, said in late February that the coronavirus was "no problem." But Fauci did not say that.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Oklahomans should continue practicing social distancing s the state readies to reopen.

Maine's governor has extended the state's stay-at-home order to May 31 with modifications to allow for some activities and business operations that are deemed safe.

Kevin Hassett, a senior economic adviser to Trump, has warned that the jobless rate in the U.S. could reach between 16% and 20% by June.

Here's more on what you may have missed from Inside Edition this week:

Detroit Woman Gets People to Smile With Silly Walk Sign This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Something strange happens when people walk in front of this house outside Detroit: just about every person breaks out into a silly walk! Inspired by the classic “Monty Python” sketch, Michigan resident Liz Koto posted a sign in her front yard that reads: “You have now entered the jurisdiction of the Minister of Silly Walks. Commence walking silly immediately!” People have obeyed, and each silly walk is captured on her doorbell camera. From a conga line to the macarena, everyone’s having fun.

Dax Shepard Attempts To Remove Surgical Pin from His Hand at Home This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Being stuck at home has many people trying out new activities, but not many are attempting to perform medical procedures on themselves. While his wife Kristin Bell and his two children looked on, actor Dax Shepard got on the phone with his doctor and attempted to pull a surgical pin from his broken hand. On the more cosmetic side of things, this 56-year-old grandmother is giving herself a facelift, using nothing but common household packing tape.

JetBlue Announces It Will Be First Airline to Require Passengers To Wear Masks This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

The pandemic is changing the way we fly. Starting next Monday, JetBlue will become the first U.S. airline to require all adult passengers to wear masks. Starting at check-in, masks must be worn through boarding, the flight, and deplaning. All JetBlue crew members are already required to wear masks. The announcement comes on the heels of a video showing a packed American Airlines flight with many passengers not wearing masks.

New COVID-19 Symptom Can Cause Inflammation in Children and Painful Rashes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Yesterday, the CDC formally added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to their advisory page, including “loss of taste or smell,” a symptom that grabbed headlines last month. Today there are warnings that COVID-19 can cause serious inflammation in children, which can include painful rashes that turn black as the body’s immune system attacks its own organs. Plus, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking heat for ignoring his own stay-at-home order after he was spotted taking a stroll in Prospect Park.

Medical Student Volunteer in COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Also Tested Ebola Vaccine This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Sean Doyle, a 31-year-old medical student at Emory University in Georgia, is one of the volunteers getting shots as part of a COVID-19 vaccine trial. While some might be scared of being a human guinea pig, Sean’s coming back for seconds. Two years ago, he volunteered to be part of an Ebola vaccination trial by the same team at Emory. The COVID-19 study is expected to last a full year, and Sean is ready, saying he feels his medical school training gives him confidence in the process.

Why There Could Be a Potential Meat Shortage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

As at least 22 food processing plants around the United States are closing down due to the pandemic, there is growing concern that America’s meat supply could be in jeopardy. Some supermarkets are showing empty shelves in the meat department, conjuring reminders of the toilet paper panic in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. But ironically, many farmers are being forced to euthanize animals that were headed for processing plants, undercutting their sense of purpose: feeding Americans.

North Carolina Pug Is Believed to Be the First Dog Positive for COVID-19 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

This adorable pug is believed to be the first dog in the United States to test positive for the coronavirus. His name is Winston, and he and his family, the McCleans, were part of a Duke University study in which they were all tested for COVID-19. The parents, son and Winston tested positive for the disease, while the family’s daughter and two other pets tested negative. Luckily, after a few weeks of quarantining, the afflicted family members and their beloved pug are all feeling better.

New Zealand Has Virtually Eliminated Coronavirus Thanks to Strict Lockdown This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

New Zealand has virtually eliminated the Coronavirus. The island nation has observed one of the strictest lockdown policies in the world. And it appears to be paying off. The country has been logging fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 a day. One day, it had only one new case. As a result, this week the government loosened the threat level slightly, allowing some businesses to reopen, and for customers to get some of the treats they’ve missed.

Wife Finds Love Letter on Husband’s Phone After He Dies From Coronavirus This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

A husband and father wrote a heart wrenching goodbye note for his family before he died from coronavirus. Katie Coelho says her husband Jonathan started coming down with symptoms in late March. She says she was expecting him to recover, but he unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest. When she looked on his cell phone she found a note that Jonathan wrote to her and the children in case he didn’t make it home.

How to Maintain Good Mental Health During Coronavirus Pandemic This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

After weeks of isolation, it’s no surprise that people are going stir crazy. Neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho says that being stuck inside can have an effect on your mental health. The pandemic presents an existential crisis, and Dr. Ho says that in these times, our hindbrain, which focuses on survival at all costs, is most active. This means we are less likely to take others’ feelings into account and makes us more likely to snap. Here are tips to maintain positive mental health in quarantine.

Sports Reporter Jillian Sakovits Shares How She Donated Her Plasma to Save Lives This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

The call has been put out by doctors everywhere: if you’ve survived COVID-19, your blood plasma could help save a life. People who have fully recovered from the disease have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. Sports reporter Jillian Sakovits batted the coronavirus, and now she’s showing Inside Edition how she donated plasma to save lives. She went to a New York blood center for the painless and quick procedure, and took us along with her.

What It’s Like Inside Nashville Restaurant Open for Business This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Some states are lifting more stringent lockdown policies and letting businesses reopen to the public. Puckett’s Restaurant in Franklin, Tennessee, which is just outside of Nashville, opened its doors Monday for sit down service. While the restaurant has a lot of tables, only every other table is being occupied to keep them at half capacity. They also have specialized QR codes so that if you do not want to touch the menu, you can order right off your phone.

Could Over-the-Counter Heartburn Medicine Help Treat Coronavirus? This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

There is anecdotal evidence that popular over-the-counter heartburn medicine Pepcid may be a breakthrough treatment for COVID-19. A specialist working in Wuhan, China noticed that some coronavirus patients taking Pepcid for heartburn had a better chance of surviving. Now, hundreds of seriously ill patients in New York are receiving its active ingredient, famotidine, at nine times the dose given to treat heartburn as part of a new clinical trial studying its effects.

Why There Are Black Friday-Like Sales in April This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

You don’t have to look far to see the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Famed department store Neiman Marcus is expected to file for bankruptcy any day now, and it’s not alone. Department stores around the country have seen sales dry up in the past month. Even before the pandemic hit, many big box retailers were struggling. But for consumers, this means historic bargains you normally have to wait until the holiday season to see. Many stores are also offering free shipping.

President Trump Still Angry at Coverage of ‘Disinfecting Injections’ Comment This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

President Trump started his day on Twitter, continuing to rail against the media and democrats as he did over the weekend. The president has been on Twitter rampage since widespread fallout over his comments last week suggesting that injecting household disinfectant could be a treatment for COVID-19. A New York Times report over the weekend that he often doesn’t show up to work until noon also rattled the president, who took to social media to bemoan what he refers to as the “lamestream media.”

What Offices Could Look Like When Everyone Goes Back to Work This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

While millions of Americans wonder when they’ll be able to go back to work, many wonder how their workplaces will change in a post-pandemic world. It’s likely that many localities and businesses will observe social distancing once back at work. Some speculate that sneeze guards in front of desks and designated standing areas in elevators could be among the most common changes. More technologically advanced precautions include temperature-taking scanners that check your vital signs at the door.

Barber’s Customers Show up at Shop to Pay for Future Haircuts This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Freddy Martinez can’t cut hair right now, but customers have been showing up at the California barber's shop anyway. Martinez says he has been living in his Glendale shop for weeks to keep his distance from his daughter at home, who has a medical condition. The arrangement has allowed Martinez to be present at the barber shop for his clients who have been showing up to pay him for future services.

What Zombie Movies Can Teach Us About the Coronavirus Pandemic This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Police in India recently hit the streets, acting like the undead. Unlike most zombies in popular culture, these sported telltale coronavirus spikes on their heads. The parade was part of a measure to promote social distancing in the world’s second most populous country. It’s not the first parallel between the coronavirus and zombie movies. In 2002’s “28 Days Later,” a zombie pandemic is caused by a virus.

Trash Cars and Snow Cannons Fight Coronavirus Spread in India and Italy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

An artist in the Indian city of Chennai turned a rickshaw into a mobile coronavirus warning system. This virus rolls through city streets, warning people not to spit or litter in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The contraption is made mostly of recycled plastic bottles. And firefighters in Italy used a snow cannon to blast disinfectant through villages in the Alps. Usually, the cannons are used to make snow for ski slopes.

You Should Not Drink Bleach Products to Try Curing Coronavirus This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Just to be clear: it is never, ever, OK to inject disinfectants, bleach, or cleaning products. Likewise with ingesting such products. The musings of President Trump about using such things to combat coronavirus had barely left his lips Thursday evening when seemingly the entire social media and medical world erupted. Consuming disinfectants in any form will likely kill you, came the response.

Will Movie Love Scenes Become a Thing of the Past? This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Even though movie-watching might be at an all time high with millions of people stuck at home, the film industry has ground to a halt, with productions not expected to resume before August. When they do, some people are wondering what a staple of Hollywood - the love scene - will look like. Amanda Blumenthal, a Hollywood intimacy coordinator, says stars may be hesitant to get so close together once filming starts up again, making love scenes more of a challenge.

Meet Seattle Man Who’s the 2nd Patient to Try Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Five weeks ago, Neal Browning became a human guinea pig. He volunteered to be the second ever patient to be injected with an experimental vaccine for COVID-19. Inside Edition’s Jim Moret caught up with Browning to see how he’s feeling after he received his second vaccination, one month after the first. The Seattle area engineer reports that he’s feeling totally normal, but he won’t know if the experiment is a success until next year.

Why This Dallas Hair Salon Owner Says She’s Breaking the Law to Reopen This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Like a lot of small businesses right now, hair salons are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. One Dallas salon owner has made the controversial decision to re-open her business tomorrow in violation of Texas's stay-at-home order shuttering all non-essential businesses. A mom of three, Shelly Luther said she feels she has no other choice. "It's either come in and make money to be able to feed your family or stay home and freak out," Shelly Luther told Inside Edition.

Chicken Sandwiches Are Playing a Role in Saluting New York Healthcare Workers This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Chicken sandwiches are always popular, but today they are taking on special meaning in New York City. As a gesture of solidarity and appreciation for their work, New York City Police treated front line medical workers to lunch. An NYPD canteen loaded with 750 chicken sandwiches pulled up to Long Island Jewish Medical Center and surprised doctors, nurses and other frontline staff there with lunch and a hearty message of appreciation.

The Proper Way to Dispose of Contaminated Rubber Gloves This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

If you’ve left the house in the last few weeks, you’ve probably seen masks and gloves littering the streets, discarded everywhere except in the garbage cans they’re supposed to go into. So what is the proper way to dispose of a contaminated glove or mask? Put them in a plastic bag, tie the bag shut, and throw the bag into the garbage. This helps lessen the spread of germs that may still be lingering on personal protective gear.

Mom Patricia Dowd Who Died From COVID-19 in February Has Been Named Victim #1 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

A 57-year-old California woman who was seemingly healthy when she died of a sudden heart attack in early February is now believed to be the first American to have died of the coronavirus. Patricia Dowd’s daughter found her dead on Feb. 6 at their home. Dowd's death came as a shock to her family, who said she "exercised routinely, watched her diet and took no medication." Now, she is among three new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Santa Clara County officials posthumously through tissue samples.

How Coronavirus Is Changing Tennis, Baseball and Other Sports This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Two teens managed an impressive tennis rally from their rooftops in the Italian town of Finale Ligure. It's just one example of how sports have changed in the age of the coronavirus. The South Korean Baseball League announced its preseason schedule would resume, without fans. Reporters could attend, after having their temperature taken and disinfecting their hands. And in the U.S., the NFL draft begins, but the usually festive event will be held virtually.

The ‘Zoom’ TV Show Kids Are Still Entertaining 20 Years Later This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

With so many people using the Zoom app these days, who remembers the children’s show, “Zoom?” “It's definitely brought back some memories in a huge way,” recalls former cast member Taylor Garron. “Zoom” premiered on Boston Station WGBH-TV in the 1970s which was then rebooted in the 1990s. Today, former cast members including Taylor are helping to produce more “Zoom” content for families sheltering in place at home.

COVID-19 Survivor: I Was Barred From Donating Life-Saving Plasma Because I'm Gay This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

After recovering from the coronavirus, Lukus Estok wanted to help others. He learned he was a perfect match for convalescent plasma donation, a new treatment that transfers antibodies from recovered patients to those currently battling the virus. But when he accidentally revealed he is a gay man, Lukus said he was turned away. “I am healthy. I am a qualified and even prime donor right now. I just want to be treated like anyone else who's heterosexual,” he said.

Couple on Cross-Country Journey Parked in North Carolina to Shelter in Place This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

They were on the adventure of a lifetime, until the coronavirus stopped them in their tracks. Austin Holmes and Heather DeSantis were crisscrossing the country in their truck and AirStream getting to know the locals in different cities. The couple has been parked in North Carolina for a few weeks now. Travel warnings and shelter in place orders have really been limiting their movements outside their 23-foot trailer.

New York Dad Beats Coronavirus in Same Hospital That Saved Him as a Baby This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Forty years after Adam Lilling’s life was saved in the NICU, the doctors at the same hospital did it again. When Lilling was a baby, he had experimental surgery on his pancreas at Northwell Health’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center on Long Island. Recently, he was treated for the coronavirus within the same hospital system. “I really just feel like the luckiest guy in the world that I've been able to overcome two serious illnesses,” Lilling said.

Why Hand Sanitizer Prices Are Incredibly High This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

One reason the deadly coronavirus has spread so quickly is due to the lack of prior knowledge about the disease and how it spreads. In the absence of facts, many conspiracy theories popped up to explain the world’s current chaotic state of affairs. Some of these conspiracies are downright strange - and they’re having weird real-world effects. Just ask the owner of the 5G cell tower in the Netherlands that an extremist set on fire because they believed it was spreading COVID-19 via radio waves.

Doctor Mom of 4-Year-Old with Coronavirus Warns Children Are Susceptible This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

This 4-year-old boy stricken with COVID-19 struggles with every breath, and his mom is sharing this video of his hospitalization as a warning to other parents. The boy’s name is Lincoln, and his mother, Dr. Anna Zimmerman, is a neonatal physician from Denver, Colorado. She wanted to share her son’s critical illness with others to dispel the notion that children are immune to the coronavirus. Thankfully, after five days in the hospital, Lincoln took a turn for the better and was released.

Senator Mark Warner’s Quarantine Meals Are Getting Mixed Reviews This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

Many people are sharing their cooking adventures on social media while locked down at home, and some regular people are flourishing in their new role as chefs. Others, not so much. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia shared one of his quarantine kitchen favorites, and it’s getting mixed reviews. The Senator implored his followers to take his lead and enjoy a tuna melt - specially, one made on white bread and put in the microwave. Let’s just say it wasn’t the hit he was hoping it might be.

Los Angeles Schools Are Giving Out Meals To Anyone Who Needs Them This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing

As millions of families across the country struggle to put food on the table while dealing with unemployment, those accustomed to lending a helping hand are in unprecedented demand. In Los Angeles, local schools have become a life line for families in need, handing out millions of meals. Lines of cars stretch for over a mile oftentimes, and it’s not just students who are getting food. The schools are giving meals to anyone who needs them.

RELATED STORIES

Inside Edition Anchor Deborah Norville Gets Tested for COVID-19

Gov. Cuomo Shares Heartfelt Letter from Elderly Kansas Man Who Mailed Him a Face Mask

2.7 Million New Yorkers Have Had Coronavirus, Preliminary Antibody Study Suggests