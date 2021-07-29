Violent Incidents Against People Walking Their Dogs Have Pet Owners on Edge

Dog owners across the United States are on edge today following a string of violent incidents.

In Queens, New York, an off-duty firefighter was out walking his labradoodle named Dylan when he was surrounded by a mob of 100 teens at his local park.

"One kid took his shirt off and said, ‘It’s fight night!’” the firefighter told the New York Post. “Everyone took their cell phones out. They all came at me."

Two of the young suspects were turned in by their parents after their photos were published.

Earlier this week in Atlanta, 40-year-old Katherine Janness was stabbed to death while walking her dog, Bowie. Bowie was also stabbed and found dead.

The cases follow the notorious attack on Lady Gaga's dog walker earlier this year.

“The predator's looking for an opportunity. Doesn't matter if you have a dog or not, especially in today's day and age,” security consultant Steve Kardian said. “If you're going to walk in the park, try and take a buddy. Try to do so during light, or keep on the traveled path. Don't go off the beaten path — that’s only asking for trouble.”

