A Virginia Tech student has been arrested for allegedly having $230,000 worth of psychoactive drugs he is accused of planning to sell, police said.

Julius C. Semple-Dormer was arrested on Tuesday after the Blacksburg Police department executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation, officials said. Officers with the Blacksburg Police department, assisted by Virginia State Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Christiansburg Police department, said they discovered nine different drugs as well as $10,000 in cash in Semple-Dormer's possession.

Semple-Dormer has been charged with three counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited. He was also charged with the sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana, cops said.

The Blacksburg Police posted about the bust on their Facebook page and listed the types of drugs they said they found in Semple-Dormer’s possession. Their street value totaled $237,100, according to police.

2.08lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms (Estimated Street Value of $1500)

7grams of Ketamine (Estimated Street Value $700)

752 Hits of LSD (Estimated Street Value of $11,000)

9.79lbs of Marijuana (Estimated Street Value of $12,000)

827grams of THC Wax (Estimated Street Value of $4,800)

51grams of THC Resin (Estimated Street Value of $300)

4lbs 9ounces of Ibogaine (Estimated Street Value of $204,400)

13grams of MDMA (Estimated Street Value $1300)

3,784grams of THC Gummies (Estimated Street Value of $1100)

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the circuit court where Semple-Dormer will face a judge. It is unknown if he has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.