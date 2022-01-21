A school in Wales recently made an unexpected find in its floorboards when a mummified crocodile was discovered. The remains of the ancient reptile had been in residence under a classroom floor for decades.

The former saltwater crocodile was discovered during renovation work, and now students are trying to wrap their heads around it.

Crocodiles aren’t even remotely native to Wales, so the question remains: how did it end up there?

"We aren't exactly sure, to be honest,” headteacher Dr. Neil Pike said. “The story might be to do with the fact that during World War II, they wanted to keep things safe.”

“It might have just been the case of they had enough of it and thought what better than put a crocodile under the school floor and threaten the children to behave."

Imaginary studies have shown that children do behave better when there is a large, dead reptile nearby.

And, now that the secret is out, the saltwater crocodile’s body has been cleaned up and will be on display.

