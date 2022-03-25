Wendy Williams Speaks Out Amid Battle With Bank: 'I Want My Money'

Talk show star Wendy Williams is speaking out on camera for the first time about her claims she's being blocked from accessing her own bank account.



“I want my money,” Williams said in a video posted to Instagram. “This is not right and you know this is not fair.”

The 57-year-old TV personality, whose talk show was canceled as she deals with ongoing health issues, is taking to social media to demand answers.

“All I wanna know is, where is my money? This is not right and certainly this is not fair,” Williams said.

Williams denounced her former manager as well as Wells Fargo, which last month froze her accounts, calling her an "incapacitated person" who needs a guardian to protect her assets.



“This guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money — this is not right,” Williams said.

It’s believed Williams shot the video in Miami. And while she has looked frail in recent months, in her new video, Williams seems like she's getting her strength back as she makes one final plea: “Please let me have access to my money.”

