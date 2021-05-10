What Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Mental Health Apple TV+ Docuseries Will Look At | Inside Edition

What Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Mental Health Apple TV+ Docuseries Will Look At

Health
Getty Images
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:34 AM PDT, May 10, 2021

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are executive producers on the multi-part series, titled "The Me You Can't See,” in which they will interview stars like Lady Gaga.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are partnering on a new documentary aimed at spreading awareness about mental health, in which they’ll talk to numerous high profile guests about their mental health journeys. Winfrey and Prince Harry are executive producers on the multi-part series, titled "The Me You Can't See,” which is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21.

"Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone," a press release read.

The announcement comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's headline-making interview with Winfrey, in which they discussed several claims about the royal family. Meghan also talked about how she had previously struggled with thoughts of suicide during her pregnancy with her son Archie.

“Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” Meghan told Winfrey. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Winfrey also recently released a book on mental health with trauma expert Dr. Bruce Perry, titled “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing.” The book hit the Amazon best seller’s list in just 24 hours. 

Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new docuseries will feature guests like Lady Gaga and mental health advocate Zak Williams.

Related Stories

What Did Prince Harry and Prince William Say to Each Other After Prince Philip's Funeral?
Prince William Reportedly Accused Prince Harry of Putting 'Fame Over Family' After Oprah Interview
Prince Harry Makes Impassioned Speech During VAX Live Concert About Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Oprah Winfrey and Joe Biden Pay Tribute to Civil Rights Leader C. T. VivianNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City
Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City
1

Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City

Crime
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say
2

Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say

Crime
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera
3

Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera

Animals
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery
4

The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery

Offbeat
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident
5

Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident

News