What Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Mental Health Apple TV+ Docuseries Will Look At

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are partnering on a new documentary aimed at spreading awareness about mental health, in which they’ll talk to numerous high profile guests about their mental health journeys. Winfrey and Prince Harry are executive producers on the multi-part series, titled "The Me You Can't See,” which is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21.

"Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone," a press release read.

The announcement comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's headline-making interview with Winfrey, in which they discussed several claims about the royal family. Meghan also talked about how she had previously struggled with thoughts of suicide during her pregnancy with her son Archie.

“Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” Meghan told Winfrey. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Winfrey also recently released a book on mental health with trauma expert Dr. Bruce Perry, titled “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing.” The book hit the Amazon best seller’s list in just 24 hours.

Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new docuseries will feature guests like Lady Gaga and mental health advocate Zak Williams.

