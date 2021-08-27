What the ISIS-K Kabul Airport Attack Could Mean for America

Following the terror attack in Kabul, many are wondering if ISIS will be emboldened to target countries in Europe or the U.S.

“Is there a threat to the United States? One hundred percent,” CBS News Foreign Correspondent Charlie D’Agata told Inside Edition.

“Ultimately, ISIS is a suicide death cult,” D’Agata continued. “Today the attacks may be in Afghanistan but tomorrow, and the weeks ahead, and the months ahead, you can be sure that ISIS will be wanting to launch attacks in Europe and in the United States.”

Next month, the nation will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, which triggered the war in Afghanistan.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of the risk of "targeted violence" over the anniversary.

ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport bombing, released a photo of one of the two suicide bombers behind the attack.

Experts have said ISIS-K has 2,000 fighters. The group is notorious for its depravity. In 2020, they invaded a maternity ward and killed two babies.

In May, they targeted an all-girls school in Kabul.

“I'll tell you how evil this is, what happened was just as the school bell rang and the children were running out into the street, as we see in the United States, there was a car bomb that blew up, so that took out a lot of people, a lot of young kids,” D’Agata said. “Then there were two IEDs, roadside bombs, that were already planted there, so when the first responders came in and tried to save lives, those exploded as well.”

And former Obama Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has an unsettling prediction.

“We're going to have to go back in to get ISIS,” he said on CNN. “We'll probably have to go back in when Al-Qaeda resurrects itself, as they will.”

