A Florida woman was arrested after wielding a pitchfork and whip outside of a Publix during a rainstorm and stabbing a vehicle in the store's parking lot with the agricultural tool, according to authorities.

Lisa Anne Slone, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the Lake County online court records.

Dash camera video from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper showed a woman identified as Slone in the Publix parking lot.

Slone could be seen pointing her whip at a police patrol car before walking away, according to local outlet WFLA-TV. She then walked back into the parking lot and pointed her pitchfork at a trooper, according to the station.

After Slone allegedly refused to be handcuffed, a trooper disarmed her and took her to the ground, according to an arrest report filed by police. She was then placed into an FHP police cruiser, the report said.

Dash camera footage showed Slone saying, “God is great” and “God is in control," once in the vehicle.

The trooper spoke with the manager of Publix, who said Slone attempted to sell teddy bears behind the store. Slone then ran through the parking lot and then allegedly stabbed a parked minivan with the pitchfork she was holding, according to WFLA-TV.

The owner of the minivan said he did not want to get the police involved, saying he would fix the damages to his vehicle on his own, according to WFLA.

After being detained, Slone was allegedly able to unbuckle her seat belt and kicked at the right door window of the cruiser, the arrest report said.

Authorities wrote that Slone appeared to be “highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug” but did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the report.

Slone remains in the Lake County Jail after being arraigned on Wednesday. Her bail was set at $2,000, according to online records.

Slone is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15, court records show.

Related Stories