Winning Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1.3 Billion Sold in Illinois

News
A stock image of bills.
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:16 PM PDT, July 30, 2022

The billion-dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket that spun the U.S. into a frenzy has been sold in Illinois, according to lottery officials. 

The billion-dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket that spun the U.S. into a frenzy has been sold in Illinois, according to lottery officials. 

​​The winning numbers in Friday night's drawing were 67, 45, 57, 36, and 13 with the Mega Ball 14 and megaplier X2.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, making for the total grand prize of $1.337 billion and the third largest lottery jackpot in history. The sum ballooned so high because no one had won the Mega Millions top prize since April.

"We have not heard from the winner yet. We don't know whether they even know that they won a prize. So I encourage everybody to check your ticket," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said during a Saturday morning press conference in Chicago.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350. 

The winner or winners can choose to take installment payments or a $747 million lump sum option – which comes out to $523 million after taxes. The Speedway where the winning ticket was sold will receive a cash bonus of $500,000. 

A $1 million winning ticket was also sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkeley, Illinois.

The winner has a year from Friday’s drawing to come forward and claim the cash, and can remain anonymous under Illinois law, which states that those who win more than $250,000 can choose to keep their name and location confidential.

RELATED STORIES

How to Increase Mega Millions Chances Ahead of Drawing
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
50 People Win Massachusetts Lotto Jackpot at the Same Time
Raising Cane’s AJ Kumaran Buys 50K Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for WorkersOffbeat

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
1

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident

Crime
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
2

Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam

Investigative
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
3

'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'

Offbeat
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
4

Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident

Human Interest
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
5

Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager

News