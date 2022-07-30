Winning Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1.3 Billion Sold in Illinois

The billion-dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket that spun the U.S. into a frenzy has been sold in Illinois, according to lottery officials.

​​The winning numbers in Friday night's drawing were 67, 45, 57, 36, and 13 with the Mega Ball 14 and megaplier X2.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, making for the total grand prize of $1.337 billion and the third largest lottery jackpot in history. The sum ballooned so high because no one had won the Mega Millions top prize since April.

"We have not heard from the winner yet. We don't know whether they even know that they won a prize. So I encourage everybody to check your ticket," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said during a Saturday morning press conference in Chicago.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350.

The winner or winners can choose to take installment payments or a $747 million lump sum option – which comes out to $523 million after taxes. The Speedway where the winning ticket was sold will receive a cash bonus of $500,000.

A $1 million winning ticket was also sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkeley, Illinois.

The winner has a year from Friday’s drawing to come forward and claim the cash, and can remain anonymous under Illinois law, which states that those who win more than $250,000 can choose to keep their name and location confidential.

