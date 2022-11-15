Woman Busted at JFK Airport in New York City After She Attempted to Smuggle Cocaine in Wheelchair: Cops

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:35 PM PST, November 15, 2022

The weight of the cocaine seized was approximately 28 lbs., with an estimated street value of $450,000, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

A woman traveling to New York City from the Dominican Republic was arrested last week at JFK Airport in Queens after authorities say she smuggled $450,000 worth of cocaine in her wheelchair, according to reports.

Customs officers busted Emelinda Paulino De Rivas on Nov. 10 after she arrived at the airport on a flight from the Dominican Republic in a wheelchair when authorities with U.S. Customs and Border Protection noticed that the wheels "were not turning,” CBS News reported.

The officers x-rayed the wheelchair and said they noticed an “anomaly” in all four wheels, according to CBS News. They then probed the tires and pulled out a white substance which tested positive for cocaine, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

De Rivas was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

The weight of the cocaine seized was approximately 28 lbs. with an estimated street value of $450,000, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans- national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods.” said Francis J. Russo, director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors.”

De Rivas now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

Inside Edition Digital's attempts to reach the U.S. Attorney’s Office for comment have been unsuccessful.

It remains unclear if De Rivas has entered a plea or obtained legal representation. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Eastern District Court of New York for comment and records and has not heard back.

