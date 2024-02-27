Ten days after fleeing police, an alleged member of a white supremacist prison gang is back behind bars.

The Anchorage Police Department (APD) arrested fugitive Alexander Netling, 29, on Feb. 22, according to jail records.

Netling allegedly fled from officers after they arrived at his residence in Alaska with a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 13.

It is unclear how officers were able to apprehend Netling, who has a distinctive look due to the swastika and various other Neo-Nazi symbols tattooed on the back of his head.

The phrase “Kill Cops” is also tattooed on his right temple, with a single SS bolt in place of the “s” in “Cops," and he has a sleeve of SS bolts on his left arm.

Netling's jawbones are both covered by a tattoo showing his face in a state of decay and on his forehead is a large laurel.

In a photo provided by police, Netling also wears a pair of black contacts that completely cover the whites of his eyes.

His arrest is for alleged probation violations while on supervised custody after recently completing a federal prison sentence.

In allegedly breaking the conditions of his federal probation, Netling is also now accused of violating the conditions of his probation from a 2013 conviction Alaska.

Court records show that Netling and a friend escaped custody while incarcerated at a facility for teenage offenders before being tracked down by law enforcement.

The probation period on that offense has already been extended twice because of probation violations committed by Netling.

Netling will make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon, and at this time no lawyer is assigned to his case. He has yet to enter a plea and a public defender who represented him in past litigation did not respond to a request for comment.

A warrant obtained by Inside Edition Digital alleges that Netling failed to show up to his job and for mandatory drug testing for two weeks after recently completing a stint of almost five years in federal prison for possessing a firearm.

Almost all of the documents in that federal case remain under seal, but the Department of Justice did release some details after Netling’s sentencing in 2019.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder identified Netling as a member of the 1488s, a white supremacist gang whose members have been “charged for their alleged roles in a racketeering enterprise involving narcotics distribution, firearms trafficking, and acts of violence including murder, assault, and kidnapping.”

Schroder said that Netling is known as "Bruiser" to his fellow gang members.

The Dept. of Justice described the 1488s as a “violent and ‘whites only’ prison-based gang with approximately 50 to 100 members operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska and elsewhere.”

Once established, the group “allegedly offered protection to white inmates if they joined the gang, and all members were required to ‘be white, look white and act white,’” according to the Dept. of Justice.

The group's name combines both white supremacist and neo-Nazi propaganda.

The "14" is from the "Fourteen Words," a mission statement written by David Lane that is central to the white supremacist movement: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

The "88" represents the eighth letter of the alphabet, "H." "HH" stands for "Heil, Hitler."

Netling is no stranger to prison, having served time for a number of offenses.

As a teenager in 2013, Netling pleaded guilty to unlawful evasion and ended up at a center for youth offenders, according to court records. He and a friend later escaped custody, leading to the 2013 conviction for which he is accused of violating his parole.

He later pleaded guilty to offenses that include possession of materials to produce methamphetamine, assault in the fourth degree, and theft, according to court records.

Netling then pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm despite being a felon, a crime for which a judge sentenced to 60 months in prison. Bureau of Prison records show Netling’s release date as Oct. 23, 2023, meaning he did not serve his full sentence before being released.