Brooklyn Subway Shooting: At Least 13 Injured When Man Wearing Gas Mask and Construction Vest Opens Fire

At least 13 people were injured, several of them shot, in a shooting on a subway station platform in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, officials told Inside Edition Digital.

A man described as wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest opened fire along the northbound N train line in the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, NBC New York reported.

Some commuters who were wounded jumped on another train to flee to the next station, sources told NBC. Four victims were found at the 36th Street subway station while another was found at the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights, according to ABC New York.

There were no extensive injuries reported, a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department, or the FDNY, told Inside Edition Digital. "All are in stable condition, thank God," an NYPD spokesperson said.

A possible smoke device was also used in the shootings, ABC reported. Sources reportedly told NBC that the gunman may have thrown a device before beginning shooting. Police were investigating four packages that were initially deemed suspicious, ABC reported.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time," the NYPD said on Twitter at 9:53 a.m.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been caught. The power to the N and R line has been turned off as police search for the suspect.

The grisly scene was discovered after the FDNY responded to a call for smoke at the first station. There, emergency responders discovered multiple gunshot victims, authorities told NBC.

Footage posted of the scene on the Citizen app showed streets blocked off and a heavy law enforcement and medical presence. Graphic images of the aftermath on the platform were also posted to social media.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Emergency phone alerts were sent to Brooklyn residents to avoid neighborhoods between 3rd and 5th Avenues from 20th to 40th Streets. Some schools and businesses were placed on lockdown as police search for suspect.

"Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available," the NYPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

