Couple Welcomes Surrogate-Born Child Days Before Wife Gives Birth

Clay and Meredith "Bo" McCord welcomed their first child James Wakefield via surrogate on Mother's Day, three days before Bo gave birth to their daughter, Mary Clark, according to a press release from Brookwood Baptist Health.

"Seeing my child for the first time was such an emotional experience," new dad Clay said in a statement.

"To do it all again just three days later and welcome our little girl, I just can't describe the joy."

According to People magazine, the Tennessee couple had three miscarriages and went through two rounds of in vitro fertilization before reaching out to their friend Katie Morse in hopes that she would be their surrogate.

"My wife knew Thomas Morse, Katie's husband from her college days at Samford. That led us to Katie who we knew had been a surrogate before," Clay said in the statement.

Katie told the outlet that Bo reached out during her second surrogacy, and prior to her asking, she knew she wanted to help another couple expand their family.

"God blessed my husband and me immensely when we had our children, and I couldn't say no to women who wanted to be mothers as badly as I did," she said in a statement.

Then unexpectedly, Bo found out that she was pregnant.

"With this surrogacy as with my second, the mom got pregnant too," Katie said to the outlet.

"Something about the stress being lifted, I guess."

According to the outlet, the families were unsure about which baby would be born first.

She told the outlet she felt confident she would go into labor slightly ahead of schedule and on May 7, the McCords traveled to Birmingham — where the surrogate resides — while Katie "prayed" the couple's son would arrive in time for Mother's Day.

She ended up getting her wish, with little James arriving on Mothers’ Day, May 8. "Everyone in the room was crying," Katie recalled to People of the moment baby James was born at Brookwood Women's Center.

"My favorite part of delivery is always watching the parents' reaction to seeing their child for the first time but this time I kind of missed that while I was in my own little world," she added.

"But, everyone told me they were crying and in shock!"

Bo, the new mom of two, welcomed their daughter at a hospital back home in Tennessee a few days later on May 11.

"We were all crying in the delivery room because it was such a special moment and just three days later, I delivered our little girl.”

