Did accused serial killer Rex A. Heuermann call a documentary filmmaker seven years ago in an effort to pin the serial killings spree on someone else?

Producer Josh Zeman was making a documentary about the Gilgo Beach murders. He says his office got a voicemail seven years ago from someone who claimed to know the killer. He now thinks the caller may have been Heuermann himself trying to frame an innocent man who had committed suicide.

“I had heard that the gentleman who owned Atlantis Marina in Riverhead, he was a suspect and that’s when he killed himself,” the caller who phoned Zeman’s office said.

Forensic audio expert Anthony Nelson analyzed the recordings for Inside Edition.

“In my opinion it sounds exactly like him, can’t be 100 percent certain,” Nelson says.

Heuermann denies being the Gilgo Beach serial killer and has pled not guilty.

Heuermann was arrested on July 13 in connection with the deaths of three sex workers whose bodies were found wrapped in burlap along a beach on Long Island in 2010.

The family of the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer returned to their home after investigators completed searching the property for evidence. The wife of the suspect is assuring her neighbors that they are not in danger.

Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce from Heuermann, says she wants her neighbors to know they are safe from her family.

The family returned to their home Thursday and are cleaning up after an extensive police search.

“I got a lot of work to do,” Ellerup tells Inside Edition.