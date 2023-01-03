Actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly recovering in the ICU following two surgeries needed after being badly injured on New Year’s Day in a snow plowing incident at his Reno, Nevada, property, according to reports.

Renner underwent surgery after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" following a snowplow accident, his publicist said in a statement to CBS News.

Renner is currently in "critical but stable condition,” according to his publicist’s statement to CBS News.

Representative Sam Mast on Monday said that the “Hawkeye” star had experienced "a weather-related accident" while plowing snow in the Reno, Nevada, area.

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," Mast said Monday night. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the scene, said the 51-year-old actor was airlifted to a local hospital.

"At approximately 9:00 am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances as to what caused the accident and said that the actor was the only party involved in the incident.

Related Stories