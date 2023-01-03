Sure, 2022 brought us "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of Dragons," "Lord of the Rings" spinoff "The Rings of Power," "Addams Family" spinoff "Wednesday" and even a second season of "White Lotus."

But the new year brings new and exciting shows, including the on-screen debut of Blackpink's Jennie Kim, a Scooby-Doo spinoff about the brains behind Mystery Inc. and a post-apocalyptic show based on a video game that will have you rethinking what it really means to live in a post-pandemic world.

With all the exciting new shows coming in 2023, who has time for New Year’s resolutions? Here are the shows we’re most looking forward to seeing this year:

Velma

Velma Dinkley, Mystery Inc.’s most underrated member, is finally getting her own show. The new “Scooby-Doo” spinoff explores Velma’s origin story, and her adventures navigating high school, friendships and a serial killer plaguing her town. And just like her voice actor Mindy Kaling, who is also an executive producer on the show, Velma will be portrayed for the first time as a character of South Asian descent.

Streaming on HBO Max on Jan. 12.

The Last of Us

Inspired by a popular 2013 video game, “The Last of Us” follows father-daughter pair (played by “Game of Thrones” alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) doing what it takes to survive a dystopian universe amid grief, PTSD and an endless search for companionship. If we thought we were in a post-pandemic world now, just wait to see what show creators Craig Mazin, the mastermind behind “Chernobyl,” and Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the original game, have in store.

Streaming on HBO Max on Jan. 15.

You, Season 4 Part One

Our favorite serial killing antihero is back, and for the first part of the show’s fourth season, Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg is off to Europe to hunt for fresh prey.

Streaming on Netflix Feb. 10.

The Reluctant Traveler

Apple TV+

The beloved and legendary Eugene Levy, known for his work in shows and films such as “Schitt’s Creek,” "SCTV," "American Pie" and "Best in Show," is now turning his attention to globe-trotting. Levy enjoys some of the world’s most remarkable hotels in a new series that takes him to Costa Rica, Finland, the Maldives and more. The catch? Levy apparently doesn’t like to travel.

Streaming on Apple TV+ Feb. 24.

Fatal Attraction

Based on the 1987 cultural zeitgeist by the same name, the erotic psychological thriller miniseries explores the story of a husband’s infidelity and its devastating impacts on those around him.

Streaming on Paramount+, Spring 2023.

Succession, Season 4

The disaster that is the ultra-wealthy Roy family is returning with much anticipation, following a season 3 cliffhanger that saw siblings Kendall, Siobhan and Roman team up to stage a coup against their dad, Logan, who, as usual, outsmarted his kids in order to prevent them from taking over the family business.

Streaming on HBO Max Spring 2023.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

A prequel to hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" follows the origin story of Queen Charlotte and her early days on the throne with actress Golda Rosheuvel reprising her role, and India Amarteifio playing the young monarch.

Streaming on Netflix Spring 2023.

The Idol

After not-for-teens teen series “Euphoria,” show writer and producer Sam Levinson is coming out with a new sex- and drug-fueled series alongside Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who stars as a cult leader tangled in a troubling romance with a popstar played by Lily-Rose Depp. K-Pop idol Jennie Kim, of girl group Blackpink, will also making her acting debut with a reoccurring role that many are eager to learn more about.

Streaming on HBO Max, TBA.

American Born Chinese

A 2008 graphic novel that brings several popular Chinese myths to life, including the story of the Monkey King, is getting its own series that marries fantasy with reality as it follows the story of a Chinese American student navigating high school and teenage romances. The highly-anticipated series features an all-star Asian American cast, including Michelle Yeoh, of “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” among other Hollywood blockbusters, and Ke Huy Quan, most famous for his role as Short Round in the “Indiana Jones” franchise.

Streaming on Disney+, TBA.

And Just Like That…

The revival of “Sex and the City” is coming out with a season two, with Carrie teasing “a new chapter” in a recently released teaser video. Don’t hold your breath for Samantha’s return, though, as Kim Catrall doesn't appear eager to reunite with her former cast anytime soon.

Streaming on HBOMax, TBA.

Related Stories