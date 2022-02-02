Kansas Mom and Former Teacher Is Allegedly a Radicalized ISIS Soldier: Prosecutors

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:32 AM PST, February 2, 2022

Allison Fluke-Ekren was a mother and teacher who documented her family adventures in a blog. 

A woman from Kansas is now allegedly a dangerous and radicalized ISIS soldier, according to prosecutors

Allison Fluke-Ekren was a mother and teacher who documented her family adventures in a blog. 

Now, investigators believe she's led an all-female battalion of ISIS fighters in Syria and is planning an attack here in the US. 

They say she moved to Syria in 2012 to join the Islamic State, where she allegedly trained children to fight. She discussed conducting an attack in the United States, according to USA Today.

Ideas allegedly included going to a shopping mall, parking a vehicle full of explosives in the basement or parking garage, and detonating the explosives in the car with a cellphone triggering device, USA Today said.

 A cooperating witness also told investigators that Fluke-Ekren devised a plan which included dropping off a backpack with explosives on a college campus. 

"Here, they have outlined witness statements that talk about her personal desires to carry out violence," terrorism analyst Devora Margolin stated. "Which I think is very important because we often underestimate women's ideological pull to these groups."

Fluke-Ekren's legal team has declined comment to CBS News.

Related Stories

Families Grieve Fallen Service Members Killed in Afghanistan ISIS-K Suicide Bombing
What the ISIS-K Kabul Airport Attack Could Mean for America
Islamic State Offshoot 'ISIS-K' Terrorist Group Believed Responsible for Deadly Kabul Airport Blasts
Isis May Be Emboldened by Kabul Airport Attack Going Forward, Expert SaysNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mother of 5 Killed in Freak Accident After Falling Out of Party Bus Onto Los Angeles Freeway, CHP
Mother of 5 Killed in Freak Accident After Falling Out of Party Bus Onto Los Angeles Freeway, CHP
1

Mother of 5 Killed in Freak Accident After Falling Out of Party Bus Onto Los Angeles Freeway, CHP

Human Interest
Are People Receiving the Promised At-Home COVID-19 Tests Yet?
Are People Receiving the Promised At-Home COVID-19 Tests Yet?
2

Are People Receiving the Promised At-Home COVID-19 Tests Yet?

Health
Leonardo Gil, TikTok Star and Adored Hospital Employee, Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash
Leonardo Gil, TikTok Star and Adored Hospital Employee, Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash
3

Leonardo Gil, TikTok Star and Adored Hospital Employee, Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Crime
Arizona Couple Who Drove Into Floodwaters, Killing 3 Kids, Get Probation After Their Children Appeal to Judge
Arizona Couple Who Drove Into Floodwaters, Killing 3 Kids, Get Probation After Their Children Appeal to Judge
4

Arizona Couple Who Drove Into Floodwaters, Killing 3 Kids, Get Probation After Their Children Appeal to Judge

Crime
Wisconsin Meteorologist Brings Her Baby On-Air for Weather Forecast
Wisconsin Meteorologist Brings Her Baby On-Air for Weather Forecast
5

Wisconsin Meteorologist Brings Her Baby On-Air for Weather Forecast

Human Interest