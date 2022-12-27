One of the co-leaders who was involved in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ announced Tuesday that Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, Michigan, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his involvement in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in the summer of 2020.

“Today, Mr. Fox learned his fate. For his role in the plot to kidnap the Governor and trigger further violence, he will serve a long term in prison,” Former U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge for the Western District of Michigan, appointed to oversee the trial, said in a statement. “Responding to domestic terrorism has been a priority for the Department of Justice since its founding. Rest assured: we will spare no effort to disrupt plots like these and hold those responsible accountable to the law.”

A jury convicted Fox and an accomplice, co-conspirator Barry Croft Jr., 47, of Bear, Delaware, after a second trial in August on charges of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction. The convictions occurred months after a different jury could not reach a verdict.

Croft will be sentenced Wednesday.

“Mr. Fox, and his confederate Mr. Croft, were convicted by a jury of masterminding a plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan and to use weapons of mass destruction against responding law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said in a statement following the sentencing. “Today’s sentence reflects the Department of Justice’s unwavering commitment to protecting our elected officials, law enforcement officers, and dedicated public servants from criminal threats and violence — and to holding the perpetrators of such acts fully accountable under the law.”

Fox is the third of the four conspirators who have been convicted in the plot to be sentenced.

Ty Garbin, 27, of Hartland, Michigan, pleaded guilty in January 2021 and initially received a sentence of 75 months, or over six years, in prison. That sentence was later reduced to a term of 30 months, or two-and-a-half years in prison, after authorities took into consideration his cooperation at both trials.

Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford, Michigan, received a term of four years in prison after pleading guilty and testifying at both trials.

Co-defendants Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted at the first trial in August 2022.

