Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out for the first time on TV about the night two years ago when rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot.

In an emotional interview with Gayle King, the 27-year old Grammy Award-winning rapper tearfully recounted the harrowing moments she says occurred after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020.

“I was really scared, ‘cause I had never been shot at before,” Megan said. Video from the incident shows her limping and leaving a trail of blood on the sidewalk.

“It was an argument, because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time,” Megan said.

Megan says the argument escalated. She got out of the car, and that’s when Tory Lanez allegedly shot at her.

“I get out of the car, and it’s like everything happens so fast. And I all hear is this man screaming, ‘Dance b****,’ and he started shooting. And I'm just like, oh my God. He shot a couple times,” Megan said.

“He’s standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t want to move too quick, because I’m like, oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s super important. I don’t know if he can shoot me and kill me,” Megan continued.

At first, she says she didn’t realize she’d been shot, until she saw the blood.

“I drop down and crawl into somebody's driveway. I can't believe he shot me,” Megan said.

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges. His attorney said they look forward to addressing Megan Thee Stallion’s claims at trial.

