North Carolina Meteorologist and Pilot Killed in Helicopter Crash

A meteorologist and pilot were killed in North Carolina helicopter crash Tuesday after it fell onto an interstate in Charlotte, according to reports.

Jason Myers, a meteorologist at local news station WBTV, and Chip Tayag, the helicopter's pilot, were the sole people on board the chopper, according to CBS News.

"Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board," WBTV said in a statement. "Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families."

According to WBTV, Myers is survived by a wife and four children.

Tayag had been piloting the Sky3 helicopter since 2017 and had more than 20 years of experience as a pilot, WBTV reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the helicopter, a Robinson R44, crashed at around 12:20 p.m. local time with two people on board.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a press conference Tuesday that no other vehicles were involved, as the helicopter landed just off of I-77.

"It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic ... To me it looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else and putting anyone else in danger," Jennings said. "If that is truly the case then that pilot is a hero, in my eyes, to make sure the safety and security of those driving on the road was not in jeopardy."

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

