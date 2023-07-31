Paul Reubens, known for his character Pee-wee Herman, died on Sunday night after a six-year fight against cancer.

Shortly after his death, a message from Reubens was posted on Instagram.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens wrote. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens created his iconic comic character Pee-wee Herman in the 1970’s. The character’s trademark quiff, bow-tie and distinctive voice made him rise to fame in the 1980’s.

The actor’s estate said the Pee-wee character “delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.”

Reubens was 70 years old.