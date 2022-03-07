Retired US Army Vet Training Resistance Fighters Among Volunteers Aiding Ukraine Against Russia

Several former United States military members are heading abroad to fight alongside Ukrainians against Russian forces, among them retired Army veteran Paul Gray from Tyler, Texas.

Tyler, who previously served in the 101st Airborne Division, spoke to Inside Edition from a secret location in Ukraine.

“Me and a platoon of Americans are trying to train as many Ukrainians as possible for combat operations, for guerilla warfare, for insurgency, and we are trying to kill as many people that are trying to kill Ukrainians,” Gray said.

Andrew Bennett, a 45-year-old carpenter from Bayonne, New Jersey, is also volunteering.

“I’m not going over there to play Rambo. I'm going over there because I’m able-bodied. I’m strong. I’m fit. I can carry people. I can drag people off the floor. I can bandage people up,” Bennett said.

About 16,000 volunteers from the U.S. and other countries have already joined Ukraine's struggle for freedom.

The invasion has claimed about 11,000 Russian soldiers and 285 tanks so far, according to Ukraine.

