Inside Edition Digital's Full Coverage of the Storming of the US Capitol

President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly following Trump's speech in which he again falsely claimed to have won the 2020 election against President-elect Joe Biden. Then, police in Washington D.C. declared a lockdown.

Here is what happened:

Trump Supporters Storm Capitol as Cops Declare Lockdown, GOP Congressman Says President Must 'Call It Off'

Thousands of the president's supporters gathered in D.C. for the speech and to protest the certification of Biden's victory. Following Trump's speech, many of his supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol. Protests were expected to take place throughout the day as members of Congress counted electoral votes, a formality that finalizes that Biden won the election, but those protests quickly escalated into a full storming of the Capitol.

Rioters tore down metal barricades, clashed with uniformed officers and broke into the Capitol itself. The District of Columbia National Guard activated 340 members to support the D.C. Metropolitan Police during the demonstrations in response to a request from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, CBS News reported.

Congress Told to Shelter in Place as Demonstrators Storm Capitol After Trump Says He 'Will Never Concede'

Armed security officers stood with guns drawn as protestors tried to storm a barricaded door in the House chambers. At one point, Congress members were told to don face masks because tear gas was going to be deployed. One member called the violence "a coup attempt."

The chaos followed a rabid speech by President Trump, who encouraged them to march to Congress and declaring "We will never concede. We will not take it anymore."

Threatening Note Left on Nancy Pelosi's Desk as Her Office Is Breached by Pro-Trump Protesters

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has been breached as pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. One photo from inside her office shows a man sitting at her desk with his feet up. Another shows a threatening note on a manila folder that reads, “WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Rioters had also flipped tables and pulled photos off the walls of Pelosi’s office, The New York Times reported, adding that there are additional incidents of looting around the Capitol.

Photos From Inside the US Capitol as Pro-Trump Extremists Storm the Building

Photojournalists on location as pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol documented the events, from demonstrators being detained outside the House Chamber, to the woman who was shot.

2 Explosive Devices Found Near US Capitol While Trump Supporters Storm the Building

Two explosive devices were found just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in the evacuation of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters, according to The New York Times.

A pipe bomb was found at the R.N.C. headquarters and it was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, an official for the R.N.C. told the Times. The second package found at the D.N.C. hasn't been confirmed to be an explosive, a top Democrat briefed on the matter told the outlet.

Biden Demands Trump Go on TV to Turn Back Mob Moments Before President Doubles Down That Election Was Rigged

President-elect Joe Biden condemned armed rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, saying their behavior "borders on sedition" and implored President Donald Trump to go on live television to drive them out of Congress.

Instead, Trump posted a video to Twitter, lying again about winning the 2020 presidential election and stoking the flames of chaos. "We had an election that was stolen from us, it was a landslide election. Everyone knows it, especially the other side."

This is a developing story. Click here for CBSN's coverage as developments follow.